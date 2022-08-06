  1. World
Russia destroys two more Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Russia’s Aerospace Forces destroyed two Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft during the past day, according to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Forces in the past 24 hours," Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Saturday, TASS reported.

"One of the planes was destroyed by operational and tactical aircraft in an aerial fight near the Solntsevo settlement in the Kirovograd Region. Another Su-25 aircraft was downed by air defenses near the Radgospnoye settlement in the Kherson Region," he specified.

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu last week announced that Russia has destroyed six US-made Himars missile systems since the beginning of the Russian operation in Ukraine.

Shoigu said Russia had also destroyed five anti-ship Harpoon missile launch systems and 33 M777 howitzers since Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

