Russia destroys two more Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft

"The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Forces in the past 24 hours," Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Saturday, TASS reported.

"One of the planes was destroyed by operational and tactical aircraft in an aerial fight near the Solntsevo settlement in the Kirovograd Region. Another Su-25 aircraft was downed by air defenses near the Radgospnoye settlement in the Kherson Region," he specified.

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu last week announced that Russia has destroyed six US-made Himars missile systems since the beginning of the Russian operation in Ukraine.

Shoigu said Russia had also destroyed five anti-ship Harpoon missile launch systems and 33 M777 howitzers since Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

