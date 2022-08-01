Afghanistan vows to earmark Iran's water share from Helmand

Officials of governing body in Afghanistan have vowed to take necessary measures regarding the allocation of Iran's water share from Helmand River, he said, adding that a technical team from Iranian Ministry of Energy will soon head to Afghanistan.

Speaking in a session of Agricultural, Water, Natural Resources and Environment Commission of Iranian Parliament (Majlis) on Monday evening, Amir-Abdollahian promised to pursue preliminary measures in order to reclaim Iran’s share of water from Helmand River.

The legislators told Amir-Abdollahian that they are concerned about issues in the field of water and dam construction in some neighboring states in a way that the country is witnessing negative impacts of this issue in western provinces.

Regarding its share of water from Helmand River, Islamic Republic of Iran will not shy away from any other country to reclaim its rights, he said, adding that Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and also Ministry of Energy are making their utmost efforts to pursue the issue diligently.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s top diplomat pointed to the recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Iran and also his recent visit to neighboring Turkey and stated that the issue of Iran’s water share from Aras River was taken into serious consideration.

The another issue that was raised with the participation of head of the Department of Environment (DoE) related to the problem of dust- and sandstorm as well as environmental issues, he added.

MA/5553472