China to assume month-long UNSC presidency

Notably, the presidency of the Council is held by each of the members in turn for one month, following the English alphabetical order of the Member States' names, ANI news reported.

The Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. It has 15 Members and each Member has one vote. Under the Charter of the United Nations, all Member States are obligated to comply with Council decisions.

Five permanent members: China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly (with the end of term year).

More than 50 United Nations Member States have never been Members of the Security Council.

A State which is a Member of the United Nations but not of the Security Council may participate, without a vote, in its discussions when the Council considers that country’s interests are affected.

Both Members and non-members of the United Nations, if they are parties to a dispute being considered by the Council, may be invited to take part, without a vote, in the Council’s discussions; the Council sets the conditions for participation by a non-member State.

RHM/PR