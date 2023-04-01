Russia assumes UN Security Council presidency

Each of the council's 15 members takes up the presidency for a month, on a rotating pattern.

Despite Ukraine's complaints, the United States said it could not block Russia - a permanent council member - from assuming the presidency, according to BBC.

The other permanent members of the council are the UK, the US, France, and China.

The role is mostly procedural, but Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, told the Russian Tass news agency that he planned to oversee several debates, including one on arms control.

He said he would discuss a "new world order" that, he said, was coming to "replace the unipolar one".

The UN Security Council is an international body responsible for maintaining peace.

Five nations are permanently represented on the Security Council. They reflect the post-war power structure that held sway when the council was formed.

Members of this group work alongside 10 non-permanent member countries.

Russia's presence as a permanent member of the Security Council means it can veto resolutions.

The last time Russia had the presidency, was in February 2022, it launched its operation in Ukraine.

MNA/PR