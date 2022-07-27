Syria army says ready to confront any possible Turkish attack

A military source told SANA that with the intensification of Turkey's provocative actions in Syria over the past two days and the attack on various areas and a number of bases of the armed forces, the Syrian army is ready to confront any possible attack by Turkey and its terrorist groups.

According to SANA, Turkish forces and its mercenaries in terrorist groups have recently intensified their attacks using heavy artillery and mortars in the areas adjacent to the occupied lands in the outskirts of al-Hasakah, Aleppo and Raqqa provinces, which resulted in civilian injuries and financial losses, as well as the displacement of hundreds of families.

Local Syrian sources reported on Tuesday that Turkish forces and armed groups supported by this country fired several mortars that hit residential houses in the city of Qamishli. This shelling caused material damage and displaced tens of families.

Turkish army forces also on Monday targeted areas in Al-Hasakah province with artillery units, causing financial damage to citizens' houses and property.

