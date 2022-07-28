  1. Politics
Russia reportedly agrees to give S-300, S-400 to Syria

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – A Hebrew-language media claimed that a meeting was held in Damascus between Syrian, Russian and Iranian commanders during which the Russians declared their readiness to hand over 3-400 advanced defense systems to Syrian army.

According to this Hebrew-language media, the Russians promised that the S-300 and S-400 defense systems will be provided to the Syrian army.

According to Intel News, in the meeting, Russian generals announced their readiness to provide Syrians with advanced weapons, including the S-300 and S-400 defense systems, in order to disrupt Israel's air attacks on Syria.

The report also said that the Russians had been criticized by their two allies iin the past for not activating their defense systems against Israel's attacks (aggressions) on Syria.

 Israeli war minister Benny Gantz, admitted for the first time on Tuesday that Russian defense systems targeted the Israeli regime fighter jets in Syria in May this year.

