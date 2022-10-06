Skirmishes break out between Syrian army, US troops in NE

Syrian Television announced on Thursday that the US Air Force launched an airborne operation in southern Qamishli, in which, one person was killed.

The family of the killed person along with some other family were arrested by American forces, Al-Mayadeen TV Channel reporter in Syria’s capital of Damascus quoted local sources as saying.

A skirmishes broke out in Qamishli after the American forces carried out an airborne operation (parachute landing) in a village that was under the control of the Syrian army.

A group of Syrian soldiers blocked the way of the US military convoy in the northeastern suburbs of al-Hasakah at one of the checkpoints last week, the report added.

Local sources in Syria reported that American forces stationed in the east of the country are smuggling Syrian oil and grain shipments to neighboring countries.

