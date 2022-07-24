Terrorist attack on Syria's Hama leaves 2 killed, 11 injured

According to the latest reports, people on Sunday had gathered for the opening of a church in the city of Al-Suqaylabiyah in the suburbs of Hama.

Terrorist groups in Syria fired rockets at a large gathering in Al-Suqaylabiyah, during which two people were killed and eleven people were injured.

Earlier in the day, Turkish forces once again targeted areas in northern Syria with artillery and mortars.

The Syrian news agency 'SANA' reported that the Turkish artillery attacked areas of northern Syria in Al-Hasakah.

According to the report, the Turkish forces targeted all the villages around the city of 'Abu Rasin' in the northwest of Al-Hasakah. Three people were injured and some people's houses were damaged.

ZZ/FNA14010502000569