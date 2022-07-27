Mora calls on all sides to take last step in JCPOA talks

"The best possible deal for all the parties is on the table. It ensures clear, measurable economic benefits for the Iranian people and verifiable non-proliferation benefits for the international community. I invite all participants to take the last step," Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator of the talks wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell said in a piece written in the Financial Times, "Now is decision time if we are to save the Iran nuclear deal, noting that US “Maximum pressure” campaign against Iran has failed.

Borrell described the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as a landmark diplomatic deal that was the result of years of intense diplomacy on Iran’s nuclear program and received the UN Security Council’s unanimous endorsement.

It came as Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA had held several rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year to restore the agreement, which was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump in May 2018.

In quitting the agreement, Trump restored sanctions on Iran as part of what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against the country. Those sanctions are being enforced to this day by the Joe Biden administration, even though it has repeatedly acknowledged that the policy has been a mistake and a failure.

Meanwhile, Iran and the US concluded two days of indirect talks, mediated by the European Union, in the Qatari capital of Doha, late in July in an attempt to break the stalemate in reviving the JCPOA.

RHM/IRN84834764