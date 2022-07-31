US, Oman FMs discuss JCPOA, Ukraine war, Yemen

During the phone call, the two sides emphasized the need for increasing efforts to resolve issues through dialogue and political and diplomatic solutions in a way that preserves the independence, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence of countries and nations.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest development in various fields in order to strengthen common interests, the Omani Foreign Ministry added.

US’ Blinken and the Omani counterpart also spoke about a host of issues on common regional and international issues especially the current attempts for the continuation of ceasefire in Yemen.

