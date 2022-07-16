Iran diplomat, UN envoy discuss Syria

The latest political developments and the humanitarian situation in Syria, especially the constitutional committee and the recent resolution of the Security Council were among the topics discussed between Khaji and Pederson.

Referring to the Security Council Resolution 2642 on the issue of humanitarian aid, Khaji expressed hope that the problems created in the implementation of Resolution 2585 would not be repeated in its implementation and the aid will be allocated to the people throughout Syria in a fair, balanced and more transparent manner, without discrimination and political preconditions.

He also called for the full observation and implementation of the provisions related to the initial recovery of the basic infrastructure for the daily life of the Syrian people, which was emphasized in the recent resolution and the previous ones.

The two sides stressed the importance of the continuation of the political process and the work of the Constitutional Committee until the favored goals are reached.

