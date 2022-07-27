US must be realistic for achieving good agreement

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Sabah held a telephone conversation on Tuesday night to discuss the process of consolidating bilateral ties, regional and international issues including the Jeddah conference, and the sanctions removal talks.

During their negotiations, the two top diplomats referred to the growing trend of bilateral ties and underlined the necessity of expanding them more than ever before.

In the telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian welcomed the launching of specialized committees between Iran and Kuwait and described such moves as good indications of the positive trend of cooperation.

The Iranian foreign minister voiced hope that an increase in mutual trips and meetings will pave the way for the expansion of cooperation between the two sides.

Iran's top diplomat then invited his Kuwaiti counterpart to visit Tehran. He also noted that Kuwait, alongside other neighboring countries, has a positive view on bolstering regional ties, and Iran warmly shakes the hands of its friends and neighbors as well.

Amir-Abdollahian further condemned some efforts to portray the Jeddah conference as being anti-Iran. He however said he is pleased that the meeting got nowhere thanks to the prudence of regional countries.

He added that regional countries showed that the issue of Palestine is a priority for the Muslim world and no country in the region can ignore the Zionist regime’s crimes.

In the end, the Iranian foreign minister reviewed the sanctions removal talks over the past three months, saying Iran hopes that the US side will adopt a realistic approach so that the negotiations will reach its final phase.

The top Iranian diplomat added that the Islamic Republic abides by its commitments and urges the US to be realistic so that a good, robust and lasting deal will be possible.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Sabah also thanked Iran’s initiative aimed at expanding ties with regional countries in the telephone conversation. Nasser al-Sabah underlined the necessity of expanding bilateral relations between Tehran and Kuwait more than ever before. He reiterated that Kuwait’s political leadership has always sought to strengthen ties with Iran and the appointment of a new Kuwaiti ambassador to Tehran pursues this goal.

The top Kuwaiti diplomat further pointed to a visit by Iran’s vice president and head of the Iranian Department of Environment to Kuwait and talks between the two sides on the issue of haze, saying such meetings can resolve issues of common concern through cooperation.

Nasser al-Sabah also spoke about the security and development conference in Jeddah. He rejected the speculations prior to the meeting that it had anti-Iran goals on its agenda. The top Kuwaiti diplomat underlined that the regional leaders in their remarks at the conference underscored the need for establishing and maintaining good relations with Iran.

