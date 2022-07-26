US needs to prove good faith, seriousness to re-enter deal

In his Twitter account on Tuesday, Nasser Kan’ani wrote, "Iran has been & still remains a JCPOA member. The party that needs to prove “good faith” & "seriousness" to “re-enter” the deal is the US. We remain committed to reaching a good, strong & lasting agreement that guarantees JCPOA-envisioned benefits for Iran. The onus is on the US."

His tweet came in reaction to the claims of his US counterpart Ned Price in his weekly press conference on Monday. "The fact is that we have made a political decision. We made a political decision early on in this administration. In fact, it was a political decision that the then-candidate Biden articulated on the campaign trail; that is to say, that if Iran were to re-enter the JCPOA, we would do the same. After months of painstaking discussions, there is an agreement that has been on the table, an agreement that essentially hammers out the logistics and the details of doing so. The fact is we made that decision a long time ago. The Iranians, if they are serious about a mutual return to compliance – which they may not be – it is – the onus is now on them to take that deal.

Ned Price's remarks came as the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell last Monday said that there is no doubt about Iran’s determination to reach a lasting agreement, adding that the US must set aside its extravagant demands and instead take realistic steps toward reaching an agreement.

