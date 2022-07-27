US rationalism, flexibility ensure success of nuclear talks

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with his Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al Busaidi.

The Iranian foreign minister asked Busaidi to convey President Ebrahim Raeisi’s best regards to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and appreciated the Sultanate of Oman’s positive viewpoints for expansion of bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

Referring to Iran’s initiatives aimed at keeping the diplomacy window open about nuclear talks, Amir-Abdollahian stressed that the final round of talks before the agreement is in need of US rationalism and flexibility, as the Islamic Republic of Iran is firmly determined for reaching a good, strong and sustainable agreement for all sides.

The top Iranian diplomat said that Iran attaches great importance to ensuring the security of providing energy and foodstuff for the world nations, and comprehends the current difficulties with which the world is now faced in providing sufficient energy, and therefore has had numerous initiatives for the purpose.

Sayyid Badr al Busaidi, for his part, said that his evaluation of the various involved sides in the negotiations, and that of his concerned government, is that these talks must reach a good agreement.

Busadi said that the Omani officials believe all involved sides in those talks favor reaching a good agreement, and a golden opportunity is now provided for reaching such an agreement.

The top Omani diplomat said that Muscat has also always supported Iran’s right to achieve its legitimate rights in Vienna negotiations.

