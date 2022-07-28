Iran FM reacts to demolition of Palestinians homes in Jericho

"The demolition of 6 Palestinian residential houses in the east of Jericho by the Zionist military's bulldozers on Wednesday, July 27 5," Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday to condemn the move and draw people's attention to the continuation of crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinians.

"This is an example of the occupation's daily actions of destruction, shooting, killing, violence, repression, detention of even children, destroying agricultural farms, cutting down trees, etc," the Iranian spokesman added.

According to local Palestinian media, Israeli reime's forces, on Wednesday demolished three Palestinian-owned homes in the west of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, under the pretext they were built without permits, local sources said.

The sources told Palestinian WAFA News Agency that Israeli soldiers and police accompanied bulldozers as they invaded area, and proceeded to demolish the homes and houses owned by Palestinian citizens from occupied Jerusalem and from the West Bank city of Hebron.

Israel uses the pretext of a missing building permit to destroy Palestinian homes, while at the same time denying Palestinians permission to build.

MNA