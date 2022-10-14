5 people, including police, killed in N. Carolina shooting

A gunman killed five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a shooting Thursday night that turned a normally calm residential area of Raleigh, N.C., into a sprawling crime scene.

The authorities said late Thursday that a suspect, described only as a “white male juvenile,” was in custody.

Earlier in the evening, they said that the suspect had been “contained.” A police spokesman did not specify the suspect’s age or provide any more information about him. They also did not identify a motive for the attack.

Two others were wounded, among them a police officer who was released from the hospital late Thursday and another person who remained in critical condition, the authorities said.

None of the victims were identified by the authorities.

