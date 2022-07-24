UN Security Council to discuss Turkey's attacks on N Iraq

Addressing Iraqi Parliament members in the Saturday session, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that UN Security Council would hold an emergency meeting next Tuesday to look over the recent Turkish attack in Northern Iraq, Kuwaiti News Agency 'Kuna' reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iraqi parliament held a session to investigate the case of the Turkish attack on northern Iraq.

The meeting was attended by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein as well as 242 members of the Iraqi parliament.

Iraqi sources reported on Wednesday afternoon that several civilians were killed and injured during a Turkish artillery attack on the north of Iraq.

Although the Baghdad authorities insist that the attack was carried out by Turkish forces and that they are responsible for the deaths and injuries of Iraqi civilians, Ankara says that the country's forces did not attack civilians.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for an urgent investigation into the bombing of Duhok province.

