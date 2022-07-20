Iranian FM welcomes Syrian counterpart in Tehran

The Iranian top diplomat and Mekdad also held talks on Wednesday.

Details of their conversation have not been published yet.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Syrian top diplomat also met and held talks with the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

At the official invitation of Amir-Abdollahian, Mekdad departed for Tehran on Tuesday evening with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria, Mehdi Sobhani, accompanying him to the Damascus airport.

Mekdad is visiting Tehran to continue the political consultations between the two countries of Iran and Syria.

MP