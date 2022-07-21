Iran envoy criticizes UNSC approach to Syria

Speaking during the meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday on Syria, Deputy Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi said that considering the cooperation of the Syrian government in implementing its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC)s, it is expected that the Security Council will not allocate its meetings to repeating positions and baseless claims against the Syrian government, because this does not help the effectiveness of the Security Council.

In the UNSC meeting, the Iranian representative reiterated Tehran's demand for the complete, effective, non-political and non-discriminatory implementation of the Convention as well as maintaining the authority of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and said that politicizing the implementation of the Convention and exploiting the OPCW in line with political motivate, will endanger the validity of the Convention and the OPCW organization.

She said that some member states have politicized the Syrian chemical weapons case and prevented the OPCW organization from confirming Syria's abidance by its obligations.

Zahra Ershadi also emphasized that Iran supports the OPCW and Syria' willingness to hold high-level talks and hopes that this initiative will yield positive results.

The Iranian diplomat further welcomed Syria's presentation of the 14th monthly report to the OPCW on July 17, 2022, regarding the activities related to the destruction of chemical weapons and their production facilities in that country.

