Dec 8, 2022, 5:52 PM

Iran has maximum variety of biotech. products in Asia

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – The Director-General of the National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Javad Mohammadi said that Iran has the largest variety of biotechnology products in Asia.

Speaking in a ceremony held on Thursday on the occasion of the Students’ Day and the graduation ceremony of a number of Ph.D students the Research Institute, Mohammadi emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran has the most various number of biotechnology products in the Asian region.

Turning to the current situation of biotechnology in the country, Mohammadi stated producing products with high food safety should be placed as top priorities of the country and in this way, the Research Institute of Genetics has always been a pioneer in this respect.

