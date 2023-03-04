Iran, China planning to spread Persian, Chinese languages

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Vahid Haddadi-Asl said that so far, China and Iran have not been able to use each other's capacities and potential well.

Referring to President Raeisi's recent visit to China, Haddadi-Asl said that currently, the relations between the two countries are at a good level.

During the meeting, the Iranian president expressed Iran's readiness to expand bilateral educational cooperation with the Chinese side.

The Iranian deputy minister further added that in this regard, necessary plans have been made to spread the Persian language in China and the Chinese language in Iran through granting scholarships.

Regarding the field of technology, the country has been able to establish good cooperation in the field of technology parks, he added.

RHM/5723909