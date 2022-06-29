Film Academy Invites 2 Iranians to become members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 397 members of the global film community to join the organization, it was announced Tuesday.

The Iranian actor Amir Jadidi who starred in “A Hero” and “Cold Sweat”, along with Firouzeh Khosrovani, director of “Radiograph of a Family” and “Fest of Duty” were invited to the organization.

According to an Academy-provided breakdown of the new invitees, 44 percent are women and 50 percent are non-Americans (54 different countries are represented).

If all the invitees accept membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year, the total number of members of the academy will reach 10,665, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

