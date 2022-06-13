Over 500 works to vie at 13th Iran Intl. Sport FilmFest.

The secretariat of the festival has received the cinematic works from Iran and other 68 countries.

Movies with a sports theme that aims to promote the objectives of the Olympic and the Olympic movement and strengthen the strong spirit of the Olympic and athletic manner will be eligible for participation in this cultural and sports event under the terms and conditions outlined in the festival, the official website of the festival reports.

The Cinematic fiction films, video fiction films – short films, feature films, animation – documentaries, television programs, teasers, and music videos produced from 2019 to 2022 can participate in one of the following sections of the festival after completing the required form and providing the necessary information, the source adds.

Winners will be submitted to the 2022 Milano International FICTS Film Festival by the secretariat of the Iran Festival, it notes.

AMK/IRN84786722