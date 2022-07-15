  1. Culture
Jul 15, 2022, 8:30 PM

Hatami named as jury member at Venice Film Festival

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Iranian prominent actress Leila Hatami has been elected as a jury member for Venice Film Festival’s upcoming 79th edition.

Julianne Moore will preside over the main jury of the Venice Film Festival's 79th edition which will run Aug. 31-Sept. 10. 

Moore will head a seven-member jury panel with three women and four men that also comprises French director Audrey Diwan, winner of last year’s Venice Golden Lion for abortion drama “Happening,” and Iranian actor Leila Hatami who broke out globally with Asghar Farhadi’s “A Separation,” Variety reported.

British author and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro (“Never Let Me Go”); Italian director Leonardo di Costanzo, who was in Venice last year with prison drama “The Inner Cage”; Argentina’s Mariano Cohn, also in Venice last year with comedy “Official Competition” starring Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas; and Spanish director and producer Rodrigo Sorogoyen, whose film “Mother” screened in Venice’s Horizons section in 2019, round off the Venice jury panel.

