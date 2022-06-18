'Chewing with Eyes' goes to Cheongju Intl. Short FilmFest.

Written and directed by Meraj Bahrami, 'Chewing with Eyes' in its second international presence is slated to be screened at the 19th of the Cheongju International Short Film Festival in South Korea.

"A man's life changes with the arrival of an unknown box," the synopsis of the short piece read.

Cheongju International Short Film Festival presents movies that are touching, entertaining, and short but strong. The program team of the 19th Cheongju International Short Film Festival is hosting the festival under the motto of 'Film Festival for the Audience, by the Audience, of the Audience'.

The 19th edition of the festival will be held on August 18-22, 2022.

