Jun 20, 2022, 11:59 PM

'Liberation' to vie at German film festival

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Directed by the Iranian filmmaker Milad Maleki, the short film "Liberation" is scheduled to be screened at LUCAS (International Festival for Young Film Lovers) in Germany.

The synopsis of Maleki's short film read, "The little girls are playing when an adult lady suddenly enters their childish privacy and brings them back to their real bitter life."

The 45th LUCAS – International Festival for Young Film Lovers will take place in Frankfurt and the Rhein-Main region, Germany, from Oct 6 to 13, 2022.

Being organized by DFF – Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum e.V., the festival is open to a wide range of fiction, documentary, animation, experimental and hybrid films.

