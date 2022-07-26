‘Left Handed’ goes to Seoul Intl. Women's Film Festival

Produced by Fariba Arab in Chosen Image Company, the short film will be screened in the competition section of the 24th Seoul International Women's Film Festival.

The short piece will compete with 19 other pieces from other countries.

‘Left Handed’ has been filmed in Mashhad, northeast Iran, for seven days.

“Maryam is thinking of a big decision and intends to do something and prepare herself for it, but …” reads part of the story.

Like other films directed by Mohammadpour, ‘Left Handed’ is also about women and society. The screenplay of the work has already won two awards at domestic festivals.

The 24th edition of the festival will be held from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2022.

The Seoul International Women's Film Festival is considered as one of the largest and most prestigious women's film festivals at the international level, which showcases the works of female filmmakers from all over the world in competitive and non-competitive sections.

