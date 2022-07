According to the Palestinian media, the Zionist regime has targeted the north of the Gaza Strip with its spy planes and artillery.

Al Jazeera also reported that the army of the Israeli regime targeted a Palestinian Resistance observation base in Beit Hanoun, located in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army claimed that it targeted the Hamas-affiliated base in response to the shooting at the Zionist settlement of Nativ Hasara.

