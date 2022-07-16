  1. Politics
Despite US support:

Zionists terrorist acts not to undermine will of Resistance

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – The terrorist actions of the Zionist regime with the support of the Americans cannot undermine the will of the Palestinian people in the path of Resistance, a spokesman for the Islamic Resistance (Hamas) said on Saturday.

Hazem Qassem made the remarks in reaction to the Israeli regime's airstrike on places in the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, saying, "The Zionist enemy attacked Gaza Strip in line with its continuous crimes and terrorist behavior against the Palestinian people."

Despite enjoying all their terrorist tools and the support of the United States,  Zionist occupiers will not be able to undermine the will of the resistant people of  Palestine, the Hamas spokesman noted.

"We will continue our resistance and fight against the plans of the Zionists occupiers until the complete liberation of Palestinian land," he said.

Media sources reported on Saturday that the Israeli fighter jets fired about eight missiles toward a base of Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli gunboats also fired at the Palestinian fishermen's boat in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The Zionist regime's army also on Saturday morning announced that the sirens went off warning of missile attacks in the Zionist settlements bordering the Gaza Strip.

