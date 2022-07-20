Israel's crimes against children manifestation of war crimes

The Israeli regime continues to commit “the most systematic and flagrant violation” of children's rights in the Middle East, Majid Takht Ravanchi said during an address to a UN Security Council session on children and armed conflict on Tuesday.

In 2021, the UN documented 2,934 grave violations against 1,208 Palestinian children in occupied Palestine and the Gaza Strip.

“According to the UN report, in 2021, the Israeli regime killed 86 and imprisoned 637 Palestinian children, 85 of whom suffered ill-treatment and violation of due process by the Israeli regime while incarcerated, with 75 percent reporting physical violence,” said the ambassador. “Moreover, the United Nations verified 22 attacks on schools,” he added.

Takht Ravanchi considered the atrocities to be “clear manifestations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

“The perpetrators of such heinous crimes must therefore be brought to justice,” the envoy concluded.

Putting an end to ongoing conflicts, preventing their re-emergence, and guaranteeing the conflicting parties' full and effective compliance with international humanitarian law were all necessary to protect children in armed conflicts, the ambassador concluded.

ZZ/PressTV