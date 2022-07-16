“Our hands remain outstretched to Iran”: Saudi Arabian FM

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal made the comments on the sidelines of the Jeddah Summit in which the US president was also attending.

The top Saudi diplomat added that no plan was raised on military or technology cooperation with the Israeli regime at the Summit and there is no plan called “Arab NATO”.

Turning to the latest round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Farhan said that talks with Iran have been ‘positive’ but not yet reached their favored objectives.

Saudi Arabia is willing to reestablish normal relations with Iran, he said, stating that his country’s hands remain outstretched to Iran.

Diplomatic solutions are the only solution to interact with Iran, so Saudi Arabia believes in multilateral measures and support settling disputes through international organizations.

The defense cooperation between Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC)’s member states and Zionist regime was not raised at the Summit, Saudi Foreign Minister Farhan added.

