Jul 19, 2022, 4:40 PM

Israel not dare, unable to face Iran militarily: FM spokesman

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani stated that the Zionist Israeli regime does not have the courage and strength to confront Iran militarily, stressing that Iran's response to any mistake will be devastating.

In an interview with Tehran-based, Arabic -Language Al-Alam News Network Kan’ani said that the recent Zionist regime’s threats against Iran are only "psychological warfare", adding that the regime has neither the courage nor the strength to confront Iran militarily.

He stressed that Iran's response to any foolish move by the Israeli regime will be devastating. 

The senior Iranian diplomat added that US president Joe Biden's trip to the West Asia region failed to forge a military alliance against Iran as the regional countries do not trust the US.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman further said that Iran understands Turkey's security concerns in its southern borders while it opposes the idea of a buffer zone inside Syria.

Referring to the talks between Iran and the world powers on the removal of sanctions, Kan’ani stated that the US did not accept all of Iran's points of view contained in the text of the 2015 agreement and that Washington should give real guarantees to Iran.

The Iranian official added that prolonging the negotiations benefits no party, especially the United States of America.

