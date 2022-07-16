PGCC states stress mutual respect for countries sovereignty

Participating countries at Jeddah Summit stressed the need to adhere to good neighborliness, mutual respect and respect for regional sovereignty and also regional security.

Countries participated in Jeddah Summit also called for a fair settlement of Palestinian issue based on two-state solutions and Arab Peace Plan, Al-Mayadeen reported.

OPEC's efforts were appreciated to stabilize the oil market, which would serve the interests of consumers and producers and guarantee economic growth, the statement added.

In addition, participating countries emphasized the need for supporting Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and preventing from expansion of nuclear weapons.

Leaders of countries participated in Jeddah Summit once again urged Iran to cooperate with the International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA) and welcomed Iraq's positive role to facilitate relations and build trust between countries in the region.

They also emphasized their determination to develop joint cooperation between countries to realize sustainable development and collective struggle with climate challenges and support initiatives and cooperation, the statement continued.

Participants at the Summit welcomed the ceasefire in Yemen, the formation of Yemeni Presidency Council and importance of achieving a political solution to all Yemeni parties to start the UN -brokered negotiations immediately.

The leaders of countries participated in Jeddah Security Summit on the Ukrainian war emphasized the need to respect international law and the UN Charter over sovereignty of countries and adherence to non-use of coercion and threat. They encouraged increased efforts to achieve a peaceful solution, ending humanitarian crisis, supporting war refugees and facilitating export of cereals and foodstuff.

