According to the Twitter account of the China Embassy in Iraq, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded to Biden's comments at Jeddah Summit and saidو "The #MiddleEast is a land of its people, not anyone’s backyard. There is no so-called 'vacuum' there."

Joe Biden said at the Jedda Summit in Saudi Arabia earlier on Saturday that "We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran.”

