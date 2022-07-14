Iran, Thailand discuss boosting relations, coop.

In this meeting, the Thai official referred to the opportunities and capacities of the two countries and called for a further increase in trade exchanges between Iran and Thailand.

Safari, for his part, described the cooperation of the two countries in the fields of energy, petrochemical and agriculture very important and also emphasized the scientific and medical cooperation between the two countries as a new opportunity.

The two sides also expressed hope that the tenth meeting of the joint commission of the two countries will be held soon.

