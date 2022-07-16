US, Saudi Arabia issue joint anti-Iranian statement

Repeating the allegations, the US and Saudi Arabia underscored the need to further deter Iran’s interference in the internal affairs of other countries, its support for terrorism through its armed proxies, and its efforts to destabilize the security and stability of the region. The two sides also accused Iran to be seeking to reach a nuclear weapon and stressed the importance of preventing the country from acquiring it.

The two sides affirmed the importance of resolving international disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means and alleviating humanitarian crises through economic and financial support to the region’s countries most in need, according to SPA.

The two sides also agreed on extending the validity of business and tourism visas to 10 years.

Both sides decided to consult regularly on global energy markets in the near- and long-term, as well as work together as strategic partners in climate and energy transition initiatives.

Regarding the war in Yemen, both sides claimed to show support for the UN-brokered truce in Yemen and stressed the importance of extending the truce and making progress to transform the truce into a lasting peace agreement.

This is while repeated violations made by the Saudi-led coalition are being reported from Yemen almost on a daily basis.

Saudi sources also reported that Riyadh and Washington signed 18 agreements and cooperation MoUs in the fields of energy, investment, communications, space and healthcare.

On a visit to the Middle East, the US president arrived in Jeddah and held meetings with the Saudi King and crown prince.

MP/PR