Iranian, Saudi FMs likely to pay visit to Baghdad

An Iraqi government official claimed in an interview with an Iraqi newspaper that the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia are likely to visit Baghdad.

Security meetings have ended and the parties have entered the stage of holding meetings at the diplomatic level, the Iraqi official, whose name was not mentioned, claimed in an interview with this Iraqi newspaper.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia are expected to come to Baghdad to announce the restoration of relations.

This claim has been made on Tuesday evening while the Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, recently quoted an informed Iraqi source as claiming that the resumption of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran is likely to take place in Baghdad in the presence of officials from the two countries.

