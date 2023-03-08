  1. Politics
Bin Farhan says Saudi Arabia is open to dialogue with Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Expressing Riyadh's position towards nuclear talks with Tehran, the Saudi Foreign Minister said that the his country is open to dialogue with Iran.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan claimed on Tuesday that the nuclear agreement with Iran is not ideal and that it must address the concerns of neighboring countries, according to Saudi Gazette.

Speaking to reporters in London, the minister said, “We are open to dialogue with Iran.”

“China is one of our biggest trading allies, as it is with the rest of the world,” elsewhere in his remarks he said.

Referring to the Syrian issue, Prince Faisal said that there is a consensus that the situation in Syria is not acceptable. “There is a dialogue for Syria’s return to the Arab fold, but it is too early to talk about that,” he said.

On the Palestinian issue, he stressed that Saudi Arabia’s position is clear on the Palestinian issue, which is the stability and security of the Palestinians. “We face the possibility of greater violence if the Palestinian issue is not resolved,” he added.

