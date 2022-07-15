Ghadir issue road map of Islamic society, Senior cleric says

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayer at Imam Khomeini Mosalla, Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi made some remarks over the celebration of Eid al-Ghadir which marks the day when the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) as the first Shia Imam.

The Ghadir issue ( appointment of Imam Ali (PBUM) as first Shia Imam) is an exceptional issue in human history, Ayatollah Seddiqi said, adding that God has not given importance to any incident as much as the Ghadir issue.

Ghadir is proof of the comprehensiveness of Islam, the road map of the Islamic society and it is on the agenda for the future of the Islamic society, he further said.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also emphasizes that Ghadir is the road map of the Islamic society, he also stressed.

