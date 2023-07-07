Eid al-Ghadir fruit of divine prophets' efforts: cleric

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers in Tehran, Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi felicitated the Shia Muslims on the occasion of the Eid al-Ghadir, the day on which Imam Ali (AS) was chosen by God as the successor of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Eid al-Ghadir is a significant day, he said, adding that this is the fruit of the efforts of all the prophets of God.

Religion will become neutral and lifeless without advertising the Wilayat, Ayatollah Seddiqi said, adding that the Imamate of Imam Ali (PBUH) guarantees the implementation of the religion.

