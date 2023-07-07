  1. Iran
Jul 7, 2023, 2:20 PM

Eid al-Ghadir fruit of divine prophets' efforts: cleric

Eid al-Ghadir fruit of divine prophets' efforts: cleric

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Describing Eid al-Ghadir as a significant day, the provisional leader of Friday Prayers in Tehran said that this is the fruit of the efforts of all the prophets of God.

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers in Tehran, Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi felicitated the Shia Muslims on the occasion of the Eid al-Ghadir, the day on which Imam Ali (AS) was chosen by God as the successor of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Eid al-Ghadir is a significant day, he said, adding that this is the fruit of the efforts of all the prophets of God.

Religion will become neutral and lifeless without advertising the Wilayat, Ayatollah Seddiqi said, adding that the Imamate of Imam Ali (PBUH) guarantees the implementation of the religion.

RHM/IRN85162265/ 5829837

News Code 202911
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News