A large number of Yemeni people attended the marches on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir in Sana'a and other provinces of Yemen.

The people of Yemen held special programs on the occasion, including singing hymns with the theme of Imam Ali and Ahl al-Bayt (as).

The Yemeni also held marches to condemn the US President's visit to Saudi Arabia, Almasira reported.

MP/FNA14010426000301