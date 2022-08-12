Senior cleric voices hope anti-Iran sanctions to be lifted

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers held at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla (Mosque) in Tehran, Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi spoke about the importance of the issue of Imamate in Islamic and Shia society.

Shi'a Muslims believe that imams protect the religion and help to guide Muslims along the right path.

The main goal of the Ashura uprising was to revive the issue of Imamate, Ayatollah Seddiqi said, adding that people cannot achieve happiness without a leader who has been chosen by God.

Criticizing the seculars' beliefs which undermine the spirituality of Imamate, he added, "Inspired by teachings of Imam Hussein (AS) and the sacrificing of the lives of the Iranian youth, Imam Khomeini (RA) turned the issue of Imamate and Wilayat into a belief in the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior cleric pointed to the recent battle between Islamic Jihad and Israeli regime saying that the Islamic Resistance has grown too strong that the regime that defeated a collection of Arab states in 1967 and 1973, nowadays had to ask for a ceasefire with the Palestinian Resistance.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has grown to strong since the 1979 Islamic revolution and has made great achievements, for exaple in the defense field and producing drones that are asked for by other countries.

As regard the Vienna talks on the removal of the sanctions, the leader of this week Friday Prayers in Tehran expressed hope that the western side would live up to their commitments under the nuclear deal and remove the anti-Iran sanctions.

At the end of his address, Ayatollah Seddiqi called on the people to help the government in tackling the problems the country is facing.

