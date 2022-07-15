Tehraners to attend 10 km-long ceremony of Eid al-Ghadir

Shia Muslims in Iran, especially in Tehran, will celebrate Eid al-Ghadir on Monday which marks the day when the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) as the first Shia Imam.

On Monday, Tehran's Vali-e Asr Street will host a special 10 km-long ceremony on the occasion of the e Eid al-Ghadir which will be participated by people from different walks of life and 350 religious and cultural processions.

The ceremony is set to be held from 6 to 10 pm local time in the tree-lined Street of Vali-e Asr which is the longest street in the West Asian region.

This 10 km-long ceremony will be held from the Vali-e Asr intersection to Parkway Bridge located at Northern Tehran.

