  1. Culture
Jul 15, 2022, 12:20 PM

In West Asia's longest street:

Tehraners to attend 10 km-long ceremony of Eid al-Ghadir

Tehraners to attend 10 km-long ceremony of Eid al-Ghadir

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Tehran's Vali-e Asr Street will host a special 10 km-long ceremony on the occasion of the Eid al-Ghadir which marks the day when the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) as the first Shia Imam.

Shia Muslims in Iran, especially in Tehran, will celebrate Eid al-Ghadir on Monday which marks the day when the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) as the first Shia Imam.

On Monday, Tehran's Vali-e Asr Street will host a special 10 km-long ceremony on the occasion of the e Eid al-Ghadir which will be participated by people from different walks of life and 350 religious and cultural processions.

The ceremony is set to be held from 6 to 10 pm local time in the tree-lined Street of Vali-e Asr which is the longest street in the West Asian region.

Tehraners to attend 10 km-long ceremony of Eid al-Ghadir

This 10 km-long ceremony will be held from the Vali-e Asr intersection to Parkway Bridge located at Northern Tehran.

RHM/

News Code 189092
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189092/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News