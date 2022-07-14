  1. Iran
President Raeisi arrives in Kermanshah province

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Kermanshah province on Thursday morning.

In continuation of trips to different provinces across Iran, President Ebrahim Raeisi as his 28th provincial tour arrived in Kermanshah province at the head of a high-ranking delegation. on Thursday.

Upon his arrival, Raeisi was welcomed by the representative of the Leader in Kermanshah, the governor of Kermanshah, people's representatives in the Iranian parliament, military and law enforcement commanders, and other officials in Kermanshah.

Several Iranian ministers are accompanying President Raeisi on this trip.

Meeting with representatives of different groups of people is on the agenda during the President's visit to the province.

Ministers will also be present in different cities of Kermanshah to be closely informed about the issues and people's problems.

