Raeisi advises Washington to learn lessons from mistakes

President Raeisi made the remarks in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, during which he said "The Americans have said that Iran should return to the JCPOA, while the Islamic Republic has never withdrawn from it and it was America that reneged on its commitments."

"Today, not only the Europeans as the Americans' allies in the negotiations but also all the nations in the world, ask why the United States did not abide by its obligations under the JCPOA and withdrew from it?," the Iranian president added.

Referring to the oppressive US sanctions against the Iranian nation, he said, "The Americans have repeatedly said that the pressure they imposed on the Iranian nation was unprecedented and maximum, but the spokesperson of the Secretary of State of that country officially declared that these pressures did not work by any means and failed in a total fiasco."

Stressing that Iran will never retreat from its rightful and sensible stances, Raeisi advised the US to learn lessons from the past, observe the realities and avoid repeating the failed experience of the Maximum Pressure Campaign in dealing with the Iranian nation.

"The Americans must have realized during the last 43 years that it is not possible to use a language of force in dealing with the Iranian people," the president said, adding, "It is weird that they still want to speak the same language despite knowing that it will definitely not bear any fruits to them."

"In negotiations with 5+1 and 4+1, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always acted rationally and presented its logical demands. Even today, the negotiating team has not put forward any demands outside the frameworks, and in continuation of the path that has been taken so far, it acts according to standards."

Referring to the ongoing visit of the American officials to the region, Raeisi emphasized, "If the visits of the American officials to the regional countries are to strengthen the Zionist regime's position and support the normalizing of this regime's relations with some regional countries, their efforts will by no means create security for the Zionists."

He advised the Americans to see the rising hatred among the regional nations against the Zionists and the Zionist regime's crimes despite all their actions and support.

The Iranian president emphasized that Iran is closely monitoring the regional developments and does not overlook any move, underscoring that “We have made it clear several times in the messages conveyed to the Americans that the slightest movement against Iran’s territorial integrity will draw our decisive reaction.”

