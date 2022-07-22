  1. Iran
President Raeisi arrives in Markazi province

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Markazi province on Friday morning after he visited 28 other provinces of the country since he took office.

In continuation of trips to different provinces across Iran, President Ebrahim Raeisi as his 29th provincial tour arrived in Markazi province at the head of a high-ranking delegation. 

Several Iranian ministers, vice presidents, and special representatives are accompanying Raeisi on his trip to Markazi to prepare a report on the problems and capacities of the province.

Meeting with representatives of different groups of people is on the agenda during the President's visit to the province.

