President Raeisi arrives in Hamedan as part of regular visits

A number of his cabinet ministers and vice presidents are accompanying President Raeisi on the visit to travel to ten cities and prepare a report on the problems and capacities and capabilities of the western province.

Attending and addressing gatherings of people in the province to listen to the people's grievances and also paying inspection visits to some government projects are among the programs on the one-day visit.

Raeisi will conclude his visit by chairing a meeting of the Hamedan Administrative Council in the evening.

