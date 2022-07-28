  1. Politics
President Raeisi arrives in Hamedan as part of regular visits

HAMEDAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi arrived at Hamadan airport on Thursday morning as his 30th visit to different provinces to listen to the people's grievances and follow up on the implementation of government projects.

A number of his cabinet ministers and vice presidents are accompanying President Raeisi on the visit to travel to ten cities and prepare a report on the problems and capacities and capabilities of the western province.

Attending and addressing gatherings of people in the province to listen to the people's grievances and also paying inspection visits to some government projects are among the programs on the one-day visit.

Raeisi will conclude his visit by chairing a meeting of the Hamedan Administrative Council in the evening.

