President Raeisi arrives in Isfahan

Following a series of provincial visits since the government’s incumbency, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in his 25th provincial tour visited Isfahan province at the head of a high-ranking delegation on Thursday.

Accompanied by members of his Cabinet, President Raeisi, arrived in Isfahan on Thursday morning for a one-day visit and was welcomed by the governor general of the province, Leader’s representative and also other senior officials of the province.

Meeting with representatives of different groups of people will be on the agenda during the President's visit to the province.

MNA/