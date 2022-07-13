  1. Economy
Pakistan President stresses barter mechanism with Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Pakistan's President Arif Alvi has stressed speeding up the operation of the barter mechanism with Iran in line with boosting bilateral trade cooperation.

Alvi made the remarks in the meeting with Iran’s Consul General in Karachi Hasan Nourian on Tuesday, calling for taking constructive actions to enhance mutual economic cooperation in the joint border crossings.

He congratulated the people and government of Iran on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Iran’s consul general, for his part, stated that his country calls for further increasing exchange at border points.

Referring to the latest phone conversation between Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nourian pointed out that Tehran is determined to expand all-out ties with Islamabad.

