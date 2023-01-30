Tehran to host Intl. confab on combating dust: official

Ali Salajegheh, Vice-President and Head of the Department of Environment (DOE) said that the international conference on how to control dust will be held in Iran in line with environmental diplomacy in the year 1402 [to be started on March 21, 2023].

This event is in line with the implementation of provision 15 of the general environmental guidelines ordered by the Leader, he underlined.

Solving drought-related problems and dealing with soil storms - as a common regional demand - have been emphasized by the officials of the neighboring states particularly Iran and Iraq.

The dust storm is a main source of atmospheric mineral particles and it occurs in arid and semi-arid areas frequently and is considered a serious environmental hazard.

